Seven Americans have already died from confirmed mysterious lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes and vaping this year. While we do not know the exact cause of these tragic and sudden deaths, we are beginning to see a pattern of illnesses linked to vaping. More than 800 cases of lung injury related to vaping and e-cigarettes have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in more than 40 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.