I sometimes wonder whether the straw that broke the camel’s back was an actual camel — or rather, a cartoon camel named Joe. In one of the most cynical marketing campaigns of all time, the maker of Camel cigarettes celebrated the 75th anniversary of the brand by pitching an anthropomorphic camel as the epitome of cool. When critics pointed out that children were the obvious target audience for a cartoon dressed like the Fonz — and that seducing children to start smoking a quarter-century after the surgeon general’s definitive report on the deadly hazard of tobacco was flatly outrageous — the company’s stubborn denials rang so hollow that the industry’s last defenders slunk away.