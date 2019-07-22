More cigarettes might be sold because of bans on vaping products — because smokers cannot use e-cigarettes to stop smoking, or because teenage vapers will move on to readily available cigarettes. Perhaps instead of bans, California should revive the anti-smoking ads that three decades ago reduced the number of smokers 17% in three years: “I tried it once and I, ah, got all red in the face and I couldn’t inhale and I felt like a jerk and, ah, never tried it again which is the same as what happened to me with sex.”