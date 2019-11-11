Veterans comprise a diverse population not just in ethnicity, race, religion, and gender, but also in financial stability. There is a huge chasm between those experiencing career and financial success and those who are underemployed and struggling to make ends meet. Other veterans are homeless and have addiction and/or mental health issues. It is our responsibility as fellow citizens to reach out and not only offer a hand, but also to say thank you — we are listening and we want to understand how we can assist.