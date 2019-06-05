While outright confiscation of all privately owned firearms may appeal to some as a possible remedy, how likely is it that it could be made law given that there are over 90 million legal owners of firearms who form the largest single-issue voting bloc in America? And, even assuming confiscation became law, if only a small minority of those legal gun owners refused to comply, how many millions of firearms would simply go off the books and remain in private hands? And what kind of civil disorder and carnage might result if even a tiny fraction of those 90 million gun owners actively resisted confiscation? Moreover, there are already untold millions of unregistered firearms in the hands of criminals. Would they willingly surrender their guns? Or would the attempted confiscation of all firearms legal or otherwise merely produce an unworkable and unenforceable societal and law enforcement nightmare similar to that spawned by the equally utopian experiment of Prohibition?