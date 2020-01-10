Is this true across all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties? You would hope so. Our Department of State is admirably clear about student voting rights, stating outright that, “If you’re a student in Pennsylvania who has moved to a new county or a new state to attend college, you can still vote. As a college student, you have two choices on where you register to vote. You have the right to register and vote where you live now, whether that is an on-campus or off-campus address. Or, you may choose to register or remain registered and vote at your prior home address.”