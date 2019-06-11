This community-empowerment model supports individuals and their families as they navigate the criminal justice system. They provide valuable information about the criminal justice process, and how people can best advocate for themselves and their loved ones. Philadelphia is also home to the nation’s first participatory defense hub dedicated to youth and their families, a place where boys like Yusef, Antron, Kevin, Korey, and Raymond and their parents can go for support when it is desperately needed. We’re working to expand this revolutionary participatory defense program to more neighborhoods because we want to give everyone impacted by our criminal justice system an opportunity to have their voices heard.