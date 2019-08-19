Juul continues to argue that its products are aimed at helping adults quit smoking. If executives at Juul, or any other e-cigarette company, truly viewed their products as “tobacco cessation aids,” they would try to help the user withdraw from nicotine by offering pods with increasingly lower nicotine levels, which could help them taper off use. No such products are offered. They also would apply to the FDA to obtain authorization to sell their products as a cessation device, rather than as a tobacco product. No such action has occurred.