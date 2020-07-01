Inside the hospital entrance, a guard handed me a sticker and sent me to one of two nurses. I had my temperature taken and was grilled about whether I’d been traveling or had digestive problems. At radiology, lockers for storing clothes were out; green plastic bags for carrying clothes with you were in. Hand sanitizer was everywhere. The smell of disinfectant from recently scrubbed bathrooms wafted like rosewater. I crossed paths with a housekeeping staffer and wanted to give her a hug. Later, as I searched for a way out of the hospital, two incredibly gracious staffers showed me through the maze — and I spotted smiles through their masks. Could it be, that even amid the incredible strain of being a health care worker through this harrowing pandemic, people in this marvelous field were still working at peak compassion levels?