But I can’t get my head around the idea that the stories that gave me such joy as a child are, to some people, harmful enough to warrant a cautionary warning. It’s one thing to acknowledge that we made mistakes in the past, and to seek a reckoning with our history. It is quite another to caution people at the outset that the magnificent piece of art that they are about to see is actually riddled with racist, sexist and “phobic” tropes. This sets the viewer up to actually watch out for those troublesome details, and threatens to ruin the viewing experience.