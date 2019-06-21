The heat of the battle over the addition of a question about citizenship status on the census might overshadow the importance of the 2020 count for the city and to Pennsylvania — but it shouldn’t. The constitutionally mandated count of every person in the country every 10 years is the basis for the breakdown of the electoral college, the House of Representatives, and voting districts. It is also used to decide how $675 billion in federal funds each year are allocated among the states.