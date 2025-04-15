The arson attack on Gov. Shapiro is yet another troubling escalation of political violence | Editorial

The arson attack at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg is the second attempt on the life of a political figure to occur in Pennsylvania in less than a year, underscoring the disturbing rise in vitriol that has roiled the country.

Fortunately, Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family are safe, and a man has been charged with attempted homicide, arson, burglary, and terrorism in connection with the early morning incident.

But serious questions remain as to how the suspect, Cody A. Balmer, 38, went undetected as he climbed a fence, smashed a window, entered the mansion, used Molotov cocktails to start the blaze, and then got away.

Where were the state police?

Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference that the police were aware “there had been a breach” and were searching the property while the suspect essentially firebombed the governor’s mansion, causing extensive damage.

Even more troubling, Balmer, an unsophisticated mechanic, was able to evade police and flee the property. He was apprehended only after he turned himself in, according to authorities.

This was a catastrophic breakdown in security.

Bivens said a review was underway to ensure the security lapses don’t happen again. But an independent investigation is needed — not one conducted by the same law enforcement officials who dropped the ball.

Shapiro said he had “total confidence” in the state police. That makes one of us, as the initial details of what occurred indicate security was lax.

The arson attack comes less than a year after an assassination attempt on then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa. Questions were raised then mainly about the Secret Service protection, but also about communication failures and local law enforcement officials leaving their post before the shooting.

Other questions remain as to whether the governor’s mansion had a security system, smoke detectors, or video surveillance. A state police trooper had to bang on the door to wake Shapiro and his family to exit the home around 2 a.m.

The arson attack comes amid deep political divisions in the country, and a rise in anger, hate, lies, and misinformation spewed on social media.

Balmer told police he hated Shapiro and would have beat him with a hammer if he had found him. It is unclear if Balmer’s hate was fueled by politics, antisemitism, or something else.

Shapiro had just spent the first night of Passover with family and friends when the attack occurred. The Anti-Defamation League said there has been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents — including bomb threats, assaults, and bullying — since Trump was elected.

Over the years, the president has stoked hatred and encouraged violence, increasingly ratcheting up his rhetoric. He was impeached and indicted for his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in which rioters called for killing Vice President Mike Pence and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump then pardoned the rioters, including those who attacked and beat police officers. Just last year, Trump joked about the violent attack on Pelosi’s husband, who was beaten with a hammer after an intruder entered their home.

To be sure, far-left groups have also promoted violent memes and messaging on social media. During Trump’s first term, then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others were shot while playing on a congressional Republican baseball team. Recently, anger against Elon Musk has fueled vandalism against Tesla dealerships and the company’s vehicles. But this is not a case of bothsidesing, as most roads lead to Trump and the far-right, which have made anger and division a big part of their brand.

The political attackers, like mass shooters, tend to fit a similar profile. They are often angry, white males, leading troubled lives, lacking a decent job or quality education, and filled with racial hate and misogyny. Many become radicalized online.

Shapiro’s alleged attacker had run-ins with the law, posted anti-government sentiment online, and advocated violence. His mother said he had mental health issues, and she had tried to get him help in recent days but was not successful.

There is no place for hate or political violence, and until leaders — starting with Trump — dial down the rhetoric and substantively address the problems fueling white male rage, this will not be the last attack.