While Trump’s decision to not attend Biden’s inauguration is unsurprising, it is the cherry on top of his efforts to undermine U.S. democracy and the institutions that make it function. The images of the departing and incoming president together are the visual manifestation of a peaceful transition of power. Trump has been spreading lies on election fraud since the 2016 Iowa caucus that he lost. We saw the damage of these lies on Jan. 6, when a mob took siege of the U.S. Capitol to halt the counting of the Electoral College votes.