As The Inquirer’s Catherine Dunn and Andrew Seidman report, the latest analysis by the New Jersey Division of Local Government Services is projecting that Camden’s chronic budget deficits will swell from $8.2 million in fiscal year 2020 to $52.2 million in fiscal 2024. In other words, the city — broken and essentially broke for half a century — is expected to remain dependent on the state for years to come. Those impressive neon-accented corporate headquarters and other publicly subsidized projects downtown and on the waterfront will be of little direct help, at least in the near future.