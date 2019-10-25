The fact that this isn’t public money should also not mitigate the outrage. At the heart of this profligacy is the general sense that lawmakers are entitled to other people’s money to do with what they want — and the power to hide their actions. It’s a fair bet that if that’s their attitude toward campaign donations, that will be their attitude with any money that comes before them — including the public dollars that fund the state budget. The Bonusgate scandal was also about elections, with officials paying state workers for campaign work using public money. That scandal resulted in 25 arrests, 21 convictions, and many booted out of office.