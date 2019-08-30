Christie did, after all, refer to a gay Trenton Democrat as “numb nuts” and suggested that reporters “take the bat out” on a Democratic senator who also happened to be a 76-year-old grandmother. With so many of the former governor’s many uncivil moments available on YouTube, the notion of him founding a public policy institute to encourage across-the-aisle collegiality might seem little more than a testament to the ineffable Jersey-ness of Garden State politics. But restoring bipartisan cooperation and comity is a worthwhile, and timely, goal.