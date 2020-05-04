Another digital divide could have more dire consequences: the inability of those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food stamp benefits to use them to order groceries online. The system isn’t equipped to handle online sales with an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, so food stamp recipients are forced to visit grocery stores and risk exposure to the virus. A pilot program in nine states for online ordering began over a year ago, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not yet expanded it. Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Casey wants to direct $500 million toward a food delivery program for SNAP recipients. This could be especially critical for elderly or disabled recipients who can’t leave their homes.