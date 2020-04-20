That would require both sides of the aisle in Harrisburg to commit themselves to putting a plan together that makes sense for all — and for sharing that plan and the thinking underlying it with the rest of the public. That should be the minimum criteria for the reopening of the economy. We have not only seen little evidence of that, but we are still at the point that the public’s health depends on crude homemade masks because no one quite knows where the next big supply of medical-grade masks is coming from.