Another day, another story of a member of City Council intervening in land use decisions in a way that has raised questions. According to reporting by Ryan Briggs for WHYY’s PlanPhilly, when Council President Darrell L. Clarke’s developer of choice lost a Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority bid for the sale of a publicly owned vacant parcel in his district, he did not approve the winning bid. Instead, Clarke tweaked the bid and the developer — the landlord for Clarke’s new satellite district office which he got at a heavy discount — submitted the same proposal again, and won.