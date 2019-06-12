In December 2013, City Council established the Philadelphia Land Bank. The goal was to centralize land use decisions, streamline the process, and follow a citywide multiyear strategic plan. While any sale of city owned land through the Land Bank still requires Council approval, a more transparent process theoretically reduces the ability of a Council member to single-handedly direct land use decisions. That hasn’t been the case, in part because Council gave itself many points to intervene throughout the process. Council also made itself the only available expert on the needs of communities by not staffing the Land Bank with professionals who can assess Philadelphia. Professionalizing the Land Bank would be a worthy investment.