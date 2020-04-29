With weather warming and summer coming, the debate about access to the region’s natural assets is likely to grow more heated. Just as businesses are putting pressure on government officials to reopen states, people are likely to pressure those officials, especially in New Jersey, to reopen natural assets like parks and beaches. While access to open spaces can have positive mental health benefits, Pennsylvania and New Jersey must recognize the potential risks of undoing weeks of social distancing — and also recognize how imperfect human nature can be.