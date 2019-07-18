Krasner’s brief was in support of a petition urging the state Supreme Court to use its power to weigh in on the constitutionality of the death penalty. The petition is the result of a consolidation of two cases brought by two people on death row, Jermont Cox and Kevin Marinelli. Other organizations -- such as the Juvenile Law Center and the ACLU of Pa. -- have also filed briefs in support of the petition. Attorney General Josh Shapiro argued against the petition in a brief stating that the future of the death penalty should be determined by the legislature, not the judiciary.