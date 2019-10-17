The Inquirer’s Jacob Adelman reported Wednesday that an effort is underway to revive a plan, shelved last year, to have City Council rezone a wooded stretch of land along the Schuylkill Expressway near Montgomery Drive to pave the way for the installation of a two-faced digital display by Outfront Media Inc. The new billboard apparently would be part of a deal to replace a conventional, single-sided billboard on the Schuylkill River Trail near the pediatric research tower of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which has sought to have that sign removed.