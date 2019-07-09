According to the new law, for a period of two years, the attorney general will have “concurrent jurisdiction” in Philadelphia on gun offenses, such as illegal possession and sales. Anywhere else in the state, these crimes fall under the jurisdiction of the county’s DA. While the attorney general works in collaboration with local DAs, the final decision to prosecute or not is left to the DA. Under concurrent jurisdiction, the Attorney General’s Office can investigate and prosecute crimes unilaterally and without any consideration from the DA.