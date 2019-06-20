This week, Governor Wolf thankfully vetoed a bill that would have expanded tax credits that corporations use to help underwrite private and religious school tuitions. The Educational Improvement Tax Credit program currently allows $110 million in tax revenues to be diverted to a program that gives families tuition help for parochial or private school education. But the EITC’s lack of transparency and accountability is very problematic. The program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development– not the state Department of Education -- and is not allowed to release any data that would show how many children use the program, what the educational outcomes are, or details about participants, including the incomes of the families who participate. That last is key, because the way the program is structured, the salary threshold for eligibility is a family income of $85,000 a year. That belies the major argument supporters make defending the program -- claiming it’s to help low income families have more choice for educating for their children.