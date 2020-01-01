Philadelphia is entering the 2020s as a city that, on many issues, is on the right path -- just far behind the pack. While overall reductions in crime, unemployment, and poverty are good news, too many people are still victimized, without a job, and trapped in poverty we can’t celebrate. In the next decade, leaders need to work not only toward year-to-year improvements, however small, but also commit to ambitious goals for Philadelphia’s future. Philadelphians should be allowed to dream -- if not demand -- that by the end of next decade we will retire the title “poorest large city." That would require a moonshot-like effort -- and it starts with leaders who are not satisfied with only incremental change.