Andy Kim to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate | Endorsement

Fairly or not, the dominant image of New Jersey elected officials in the public imagination often leans toward self-interested politicians like Robert Torricelli and Robert Menendez, or big personalities like Chris Christie. Unlike those scandal-courting statesmen, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim’s biggest claim to fame to date has been when he was spotted dutifully filling up trash bags full of debris left behind by U.S. Capitol rioters after Jan. 6, 2021.

In a presidential election year when character seems to be of little concern to a large part of the electorate, Kim stands out even more. A career public servant and humble pragmatist, the current congressman and former diplomat will likely make a fine U.S. senator and has earned The Inquirer’s endorsement.

Kim represents a clean break with the Garden State’s oftentimes transactional form of politics, offering a campaign that’s focused on meeting the needs of his constituents, rather than fulfilling political agendas. Voters aren’t likely to see a picture of Kim and his family enjoying the beach after voting to ban everyone else from the Shore.

Simply by running for Senate, Kim has already achieved substantive changes in New Jersey politics. He was the first Democrat to announce a challenge to Menendez after his second indictment. This move helped push many New Jersey Democrats away from the powerful incumbent. With Menendez looking weaker, Tammy Murphy, the state’s first lady, jumped into the race. In the old New Jersey, her support from the governor and other top Democrats would have meant less an election than a coronation, at least partly because of an arcane relic of the state’s machine politics that would have likely led to Kim’s name not being featured prominently on many of the state’s ballots.

But Kim’s campaign improbably won a legal challenge that ended New Jersey’s notorious “county line system” in Democratic primaries. Without this additional support, and with Kim surging in the polls, Murphy withdrew from the race, and business as usual in statewide Democratic politics was permanently disrupted.

Kim, who would be the first Korean American elected to the Senate, has already made his mark on the federal government as a member of Congress. From health care to foreign policy, he is knowledgeable, insightful, and practical. While firmly within the mainstream of the Democratic Party, he’s been willing to work across the aisle, when possible, a major factor in his continued support in a Donald Trump-leaning district.

He also has realistic plans to help families in New Jersey and elsewhere deal with the rising cost of living. From boosting the child tax credit to helping small businesses access needed capital, Kim’s ideas represent key lifelines that can help people achieve the American dream.

Kim’s Republican opponent is the South Jersey hotelier and hospitality magnate Curtis Bashaw.

Bashaw, who would be the first openly gay man elected to the Senate, calls himself a fiscal conservative and social moderate. Bashaw casts his campaign as a way to push back against the state’s entrenched Democratic Party and offer voters the chance to cast a ballot for change. Unfortunately for his campaign, Bashaw is running against Andy Kim, not Bob Menendez or Tammy Murphy.

Unlike many of his fellow Republicans, Bashaw was not only willing to meet with the Editorial Board to discuss his views, but he was also unequivocal in his assertion that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He affirmed his support for a woman’s right to choose and was resolute in his support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian imperialism. All of these are commendable positions.

Still, unlike Kim, Bashaw appeared to find the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade acceptable. Kim was clear that as a senator, he would not vote for justices who oppose abortion rights, while Bashaw said he would not use reproductive rights as a litmus test for judicial nominees.

The two candidates also have important distinctions on tax policy, with Kim willing to ensure that the wealthiest pay their fair share, and Bashaw in favor of further tax cuts. Both support changes to the cap on deducting state and local taxes, known as SALT, which helps homeowners and wage earners in states like New Jersey and Connecticut, but that many budget analysts call a handout to the affluent.

Beyond these policy distinctions, Kim is the more experienced candidate. He would be ready to contribute on Day One, no learning curve required. For a position as important as one of 100 senators, that is an important quality. Bashaw, by his own admission, would have a lot to learn if elected.

For his significant edge in experience and his deep commitment to public service, The Inquirer endorses Andy Kim for U.S. Senate from New Jersey.

