Any attempt to replicate or recreate this city’s distinctive character invites skepticism for good reason; think of the “genuine” Philly cheesesteaks you may have encountered in New England or other unlikely places. But the Fashion District’s “Uniquely Philly” cluster of local businesses, including start-ups by local entrepreneurs, is a reason for optimism. The opening weekend of the complex had a celebratory vibe and attracted an all-ages, all-colors mix of just about everybody. And while about 60 percent of the stores are open, and the eight-screen movie theater and some other attractions are coming soon, folks nevertheless got a good look at what $400 million — including $90 million in public subsidies of one sort or another — can buy: Bold graphics, bright colors, abundant light, clear vistas, and digital displays on a colossal scale.