Council member O’Neill is a titan in Philly politics. He was first elected to City Council in 1979 — the same year his challenger, Judy Moore, was born. To his credit, and unlike many of his peers over the decades, O’Neill’s tenure has been scandal-free. He is less focused on crafting new legislation and more about solving constituents’ complaints, usually in the realm of land use issues. In fact, he is considered a master of the much reviled practice of councilmanic privilege, using his authority to discourage development deals he doesn’t deem suitable for his district. That has given him an outsize influence over the shape of his district.