Gentrification is what happens when rich developers buy up low-priced neighborhood properties and build expensive housing and upscale retail stores, forcing out long-standing members of low-income neighborhoods and shredding traditions, communities and the cultural stability of the city as a whole. That’s the established narrative that has taken hold in Philadelphia, and forms the basis for policies, programs and laws designed to protect residents from its traumas. The narrative isn’t exactly wrong – but a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia says that it’s not exactly right, either.