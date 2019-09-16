Guns seem to “possess even more rights than persons do,” the author Garry Wills writes in the latest New York Review of Books, and one might easily conclude as much, were the White House, the Congress, and the state legislatures the sole potential sources of ideas and action. But late last week, the apparent decision by NASCAR — hardly a lefty hangout — to not accept certain gun ads for publication in its souvenir programs was more evidence of how business is beginng to drive for a change the White House is desperate to avoid. The country is leaving Washington, DC and state capitals like Harrisburg behind as it searches for not one but perhaps many solutions to this national nightmare. There may be hope on the horizon at last