That’s good news. But it would be better if more of the goals HSP outlined in the 2016 “Strategic Vision and Business Plan” were achieved: to become an active catalyst and gathering place for a broad, ongoing discussion not only about the past but the future. That will require more work, support, and, yes, more money. That money must come from more than a few donors. The city and the state — administering taxpayer dollars — should be at the table to help find a longer-term solution. Without figuring that out, it’s not only the past that disappears … it will also be the things and ideas that we ourselves hope to leave behind.