The American experiment is unique because throughout history, tensions between freedom and oppression ultimately have been resolved in favor of freedom -- even if sometimes it has taken much longer than it should have. To be American at this moment means recognizing that injustices like the detention of children in inhumane conditions are a part of our nation’s DNA -- but so is opposing them. A first step would be to call your representative and demand that these children be moved to more adequate facilities and that Congress start working on a plan to prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again.