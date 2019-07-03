Consider that we have President Trump’s multi-million-dollar military parade rolling its tanks, fighting vehicles, and jets through Washington. To help pay for it, $2.5 million was taken out of the budget for the National Park Service, which has already been decimated by cuts — including a 14 percent whack in the president’s latest budget. Those cuts hit especially close to home here in Philadelphia, home to Independence National Historical Park, which should be the crown jewel of all national parks, but which is crying out for attention and resources.