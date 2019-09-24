The excuse landlords give for not accepting voucher holders is that their units are not certified to participate in the voucher program. In other words, landlords use the fact that their unit might not be up to code, and that they are unwilling to be inspected (a requirement to lease up with a voucher holder), as an excuse to violate the law. Over the summer, the Public Interest Law Center filed complaint against five landlords with the Philadelphia Human Rights Commission challenging this defense.