Anyone 17 and younger who wanted to shop or hang out with friends at the Cherry Hill Mall after 4 p.m. Thursday was barred from entering unless accompanied by a parent or other adult. Planning for this one-day, five-hour restriction enforced by the mall and the Cherry Hill police began last summer to prevent a repeat of fights that led to five arrests among the 700 or more teens entering the mall late on the day after Christmas in 2017. Last year, as a precaution, the mall closed three hours early on Dec. 26. Police reported no arrests this year, and the mall was able to maintain regular hours during one of its busiest shopping days.