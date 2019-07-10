Reaction to recent news reports about what City Councilwoman Helen Gym calls “sonic weapons” has been loud and clear. “In a city that is trying to address gun violence and safe spaces for young people, how dare we come up with ideas that are funded by taxpayer dollars that turn young people away from the very places that were created for them?” Gym told NPR last week. Others have pointed out that bans on the technology have been called for in Scotland, and elsewhere criticized as enabling age-discrimination and assailed as a human rights violation.