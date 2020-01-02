The visual can carry as much weight and hate as the N-word. The Mummers should know this well, especially after last year’s controversy, in which an African American man marched with the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade Comic Club. In the skit, he walked a Mummer dressed like Mayor Jim Kenney as a dog. This prompted outrage from many Philadelphians of color who were upset by a sketch that they felt echoed the parade’s origins in minstrelsy.