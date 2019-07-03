Murphy’s $38.7 billion budget provides an additional $50 million for the beleaguered NJ Transit but does not include his proposed boost in the so-called Millionaires’ Tax. Murphy couldn’t even sell this to his fellow Democrats even after proposing to link it with a one-time-only $125 credit for two million taxpayers. Whatever the merits of raising marginal rates on wealthier taxpayers, the income tax relief add-on was rightly regarded as a gimmick, including by some in Murphy’s own party, which dominates both chambers of the Legislature.