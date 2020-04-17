The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (which also operates the Garden State Parkway) and the South Jersey Transportation Authority want to raise revenue to widen roads and make other capital improvements. The planned projects would cost $24 billion over the next 20 years. To help pay for them, turnpike and parkway passenger car drivers would see an immediate toll increase of 36% and 27%, respectively, eventually rising to as much as 3% annually. Separately, about $500 million in capital projects proposed by the Transportation Authority would be funded by toll hikes that would boost the cost of trips to and from Atlantic City.