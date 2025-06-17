Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests were a success, yet Democrats fail to meet the moment | Editorial

The “No Kings Day” protests turned into a celebration of freedom and democracy, while Donald Trump’s military-style dictator day parade was a costly flop with empty seats and a president who looked bored by the lack of goose-stepping and adulation.

Meanwhile, more than five million marched in events held in cities and towns across all 50 states, including an estimated 80,000 in Philadelphia who showed up to voice their opposition to Trump’s reckless policies ranging from mass deportations, costly tariffs, government layoffs, personal profiteering, deficit-busting tax cuts for the rich, and other abuses that go against everything the nation has stood for going back nearly 250 years.

Advertisement

The largely peaceful protests reflect the polls that show the majority of Americans — including a growing number of Republicans — do not support Trump’s policies. Indeed, many are horrified by his authoritarian overreach, unfettered corruption, and trampling of the rule of law.

But where does the anti-Trump movement go from here?

» READ MORE: Trump’s morally bankrupt mass deportation plan revels in cruelty and brutality | Editorial

Will the “No Kings” protests be another isolated event, similar to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s marathon speech that aimed to focus attention on Trump’s abuses? Or will it galvanize Americans and stop the authoritarian madness?

It was telling that the demonstrations were grassroots efforts organized by a coalition of groups that included Indivisible, the American Civil Liberties Union, and 50501.

Still largely missing in action is the Democratic Party.

In fact, while millions of average citizens spent the day fighting for democracy at the “No Kings” protests, many Democratic leaders — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris — were in the Hamptons for the wedding of billionaire donor George Soros’ son, Alex, and Huma Abedin, the former political aide to Hillary Clinton.

The lavish affair — which featured truffle agnolotti, American Wagyu bavette, and grilled prawns — underscored how the Democrats remain out of touch with average Americans.

The contrast was even more striking given the political assassination of a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota and her husband. Trump’s divisive and hateful rhetoric has helped to fuel the rise in political violence.

While Democratic officials decry Trump’s many abuses and reckless policies, the sad truth is they have lost two elections to a corrupt, incompetent, convicted criminal.

Monday marked 10 years since Trump launched his first bid for the White House. After four criminal indictments, two impeachments, one conviction, a mismanaged pandemic, and an insurrection, he is doing more damage than ever to the American ideal.

Trump’s layoffs of federal workers and attacks on science, higher education, and the rule of law are making America weaker. His tariffs and mass deportations are upending the economy, while his proposed tax cuts for the rich will drive up the deficit, increase inequality, and hurt the most vulnerable.

» READ MORE: Once again, Los Angeles burns — and the unrest is sparked by an all-too-familiar rage | Editorial

His chaotic foreign policy of attacking Canadian, Mexican, and European allies while enabling Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine is destabilizing the world order and increasing tensions in the Middle East.

While the Democrats have offered better solutions, they have failed to mount a sustained and unified response to all that Trump has wrought.

Protests matter, but more must be done to combat the flood of misinformation coming from Trump and his supporters. A daily campaign is needed — using social media and TV commercials — to better inform the public how Trump’s policies are hurting them.

Democrats must do more to increase voter education and turnout. Waiting until after Labor Day before the midterm elections next year is a losing proposition. Elected officials, starting with Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, could lead sustained voter drives in Pennsylvania, while leaders in other states should do the same.

The “No Kings Day” protests showed that millions of Americans understand Trump is abusing his power, enriching himself, and harming the country. But more must be done to turn a one-day event into a sustained movement.

After all, the future of the democracy is at stake.