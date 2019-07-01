However, the more important point is that closed primaries amount to publicly subsidized elections decided only by political parties, which are in effect private organizations. This conflicts with the fundamentally public nature of elections, which are neither privately funded nor privately run. They are paid for by the taxpayers and largely overseen by public employees. This hybrid custom endures in some form in about a dozen states even as major party affiliation among all voters is declining nationally, especially among younger people, with more now identifying as nonaffiliated than either Republican or Democrat.