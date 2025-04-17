Could Philadelphia’s embrace of the Open Streets spur more civic innovations to come? | Editorial

Philadelphia’s reputation for reflexive opposition to civic initiatives both large (see: the Sixers’ arena plans for Center City) and small (the saga of the Portal) is, unfortunately, well deserved.

Perhaps that’s what makes the response to the Open Streets program so refreshing.

The initiative — a plan to promote more pedestrian traffic by temporarily closing some of Center City’s most vibrant commercial corridors to motor vehicles — is an example of Philadelphia leaders thinking big — and sticking the landing.

The concept of Open Streets is simple. Taking advantage of lower weekend traffic numbers, the Center City District takes space usually used by cars and trucks and gives it over to pedestrians, creating a plaza-like atmosphere. The idea is that with less noise and pollution from vehicles and more space to stroll, shoppers and diners will have a nicer experience, replicating pedestrian zones in cities like Paris, Tokyo, and Bogotá, Colombia.

The effort involves shutting down two corridors near Rittenhouse Square — 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut Street and Walnut from 15th to 19th Streets — and making them car-free each Sunday this month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

So far, most indicators show that as an effort to get more people out and about downtown, it’s working. According to data collected by the Center City District, which conceived the program, pedestrian volumes are up during Open Streets, especially on Walnut Street. An Open Streets event in September saw foot traffic increase by 36%, and another in December resulted in an increase of 48%.

Commerce is also thriving. Almost 80% of businesses surveyed said sales increased during Open Streets over a typical Sunday, with an average increase of 90%. Meanwhile, 36% of businesses reported a decrease in shoplifting and other nuisance behaviors, while no business reported an increase in these behaviors. That means Open Streets is delivering more people and more money without sparking additional problems.

Open Streets is proving to be a win for residents, as well, who find the crowds of pedestrians much quieter than the usual daily traffic. On a typical Thursday, Walnut Street is at a decibel level of 63.25, just below the typical household vacuum cleaner. During Open Streets, this drops to 33.33 dB, a level closer to a whisper. That’s a big increase in the quality of life for anyone living along Walnut Street.

This month’s series of Open Streets also hosted the debut of yet another new to Philadelphia concept. Instead of the usual lineup of police SUVs and garbage trucks, intersections were secured with vehicle barriers made by Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

Beyond being significantly more aesthetically pleasing than a sanitation vehicle and quieter (and more environmentally conscious) than an idling police cruiser, these barriers make hosting these events cheaper, since the barriers don’t require active supervision, allowing hosts to save money without sacrificing public safety. Given how common vehicle ramming attacks have become, and how poorly some motorists drive these days, the barriers are a prudent measure.

If Philadelphia is going to make progress on the long-standing problems that have defined our city — including entrenched poverty, gun violence, and the lack of opportunity that drives these trends — we’ll need to embrace change.

Beyond providing businesses with more customers and residents with quieter weekends, Open Streets serves as an important reminder that Philadelphia can embrace new things, especially if they’re planned well.