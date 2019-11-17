Life without parole itself poses a difficult question of whether anyone is beyond correction. But automatically incarcerating for life someone who never took one raises concerns over arbitrary sentencing, to say nothing of injustice, ineffectiveness in deterring crime, and costs to the system. There may be a unique window of opportunity for change now. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the Board of Pardons (BOP) that recommends commutations and pardons to the governor, has made commutations a central part of his tenure in office.