Most people who suffer from an injury do not have to recover on a public stage.

John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, deserves credit — not ridicule — for taking the debate stage Tuesday night, while still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May.

During the debate, Fetterman used closed captioning to help comprehend questions. At times, his speech was halting, and he struggled to fully articulate his thoughts. But Fetterman did not lose sight of the issues he is passionate about: fighting for a living wage, improving health care, making abortion legal nationwide, and gun safety, among other topics.

The debate format also worked against Fetterman. The questions came rapid fire and the time allotted to respond was tightly controlled. While the moderators did a good job of enforcing those time limits, Fetterman should have been allowed additional time to read the questions before the clock started running.

Fetterman showed courage in taking the debate stage in Harrisburg. Many Americans — whether from lack of experience or lack of understanding — are unaccustomed to or uncomfortable with special accommodations for those with disabilities. If elected to the U.S. Senate, Fetterman could become a role model in helping the nation better understand that a person’s struggles can also be a source of strength.

» READ MORE: Who won the debate? Our Opinion staff weighs in.

Fetterman expects to gradually improve. He released a letter from his doctor that said, if elected, he would be able to campaign for and serve in the Senate without problems. Fetterman has addressed his health somewhat, but he would be better served by being more open and honest about his challenges and prognoses.

In the meantime, his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, the television doctor from New Jersey, could stand to improve his bedside manner. At one point during the back-and-forth on education, Oz offered this cheap shot: “Obviously, I wasn’t clear enough for you to understand this.”

Earlier, Oz’s communications adviser, Rachel Tripp, said if Fetterman “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” These statements are callous attacks more befitting of a playground bully than a candidate for U.S. Senate.

During the negotiations leading up to the debate, Oz’s campaign issued a list of disingenuous “concessions,” including offering to pay to have medical personnel on standby.

Oz, who used to hold more liberal positions on guns and abortion, appears to be adapting to the cruelty campaign that sadly has become a hallmark of many members of his party. There may be no cure for that.

On Tuesday night, however, Fetterman showed that there is a more humane way forward.