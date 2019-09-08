Taxes: Modifying or eliminating the 10-year tax abatement is on many Council members’ priority list, but Council should also focus on fixing the flaws in the assessment process for everyone else – and fixes should happen before the next set of property tax bills go out. Fairness and uniformity is still an issue. And someone should take seriously the idea of revenue neutrality. Council has the ability to adjust the millage rate to keep taxes from going up each year.