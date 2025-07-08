It’s past time for both sides to find a way to end Philadelphia’s contentious trash strike | Editorial

As the strike by municipal workers enters its second week — with trash continuing to pile up on Philadelphia’s streets, and the tensions surrounding contract talks showing no signs of easing — one thing is clear: It is time for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and union leaders to make the concessions needed to bring this work stoppage to an end.

The first step toward doing so requires Parker and her counterpart at the negotiating table, Greg Boulware, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, to dial down the rhetoric that has marked the dispute since the union’s 9,000 members walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. on July 1.

Advertisement

Since then, union leaders have accused Parker of low-balling them at the negotiating table after having given herself an exorbitant raise (she didn’t). And in a fiery news conference on the Parkway Thursday, Parker vowed not to bend to the union’s demands, even if it cost her a second term in office (no mayoral incumbent who has sought reelection has lost in almost 75 years).

The back-and-forth, which, even in the scrum that can be Philadelphia politics, seems deeply personal, and may only be serving to drive the parties further apart.

There were no negotiations on Monday, and the two sides have only held two formal negotiating sessions since the strike began. Not talking will not solve anything.

As is often the case in complex municipal contract talks, both sides bring persuasive arguments to the bargaining table.

Parker is right to balance the need to increase pay for city workers against the harsh reality of the city’s finances. The reckless maneuvering of the federal government has already put millions of dollars worth of grants at risk. While the city’s fund balance, or fiscal reserve, stands at nearly $500 million today, there are financial icebergs in view.

A recent report from the Philadelphia Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, the city’s fiscal watchdog, suggests that the balance could dip as low as $45 million by fiscal year 2029.

That said, the average salary of Boulware’s members — about $46,000 plus a solid benefits package — can hardly be called a living wage.

In some ways, Parker is a victim of her predecessors’ parsimony. District Council 33, which represents the city’s blue-collar workforce, has been underpaid for decades. In 1992, the union agreed to tough concessions pushed by then-Mayor Ed Rendell. During another fiscal crisis under Mayor Michael Nutter, the union endured a wage freeze.

Yet, Parker also did herself no favors by giving Boulware’s membership a one-time raise of 5% last year, which now makes it harder for her to offer anything less than that in the years to come.

To be sure, the members of District Council 33 have been underappreciated for years. During the pandemic, there was no option for remote work for the vital services — such as trash pickup, street paving, and the like — that are often thankless but essential to making the city go.

Additionally, the mayor misstepped by making her HOME plan a part of the conversation. It is certainly true that Boulware’s members are eligible for many of the programs included in the plan, including Turn the Key and Basic Systems Repair. Still, the mayor should have considered that what many workers desire is enough resources to buy and repair their homes without city assistance. The $800 million needed to fund the program also serves as a reminder that the city does have money … when the mayor or City Council wants to spend it.

Importantly, the two sides are not far apart. While the union is asking for the same 5% raises they received last year, the city is offering, essentially, 3% each year instead. Splitting the difference at 4% seems a prudent way to get services back up and running.

Another option may be to give employees who worked through the pandemic a hazard pay bonus. This would provide an immediate boost to the workforce without imperiling City Hall’s long-term obligations, and recognize the distinctive contributions of one of the most crucial groups of municipal workers.

No matter what exact terms Parker and Boulware settle on, ending the strike soonest is in the best interests of the mayor, the union, and the people of Philadelphia.