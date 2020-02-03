Philly’s Indego bike share program has been a big hit since rolling out its distinctive blue-and-white fleet of 1,300 standard bicycles in 2015. E-bikes that utilize compact electric motors to boost pedaling power to 17 miles an hour were added in 2018 and became wildly popular as well, enabling older and less-athletic audiences to try cycling. But the e-bikes also were a runaway success in an unforeseen way: So many riders lost, forgot to return, or stole the $2,500 two-wheelers that the city has temporarily taken the fleet out of service and is bolstering fraud control and payment systems. The city declines to say how many among the 120 e-bikes available at last summer’s peak went missing; some were offered for sale online.