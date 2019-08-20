While “A” and “B” raise valid questions, we’re going to pick “C” as the larger problem. The city commissioners, an elected office in charge of elections, are also in charge of overseeing the purchasing of voting machines. The fact that any voting machine company bidding on a contract was able to make campaign contributions to the reelection campaigns of two of the commissioners, Lisa Deeley and Al Schmidt, is outrageous. Those two have recused themselves from the board of elections, which has the authority to execute the contract. In their place are two judges who ruled last week that the contract should stand as is and move forward. They and other officials believe too much time and money have already been spent to halt the process.