The horse race industry is not likely to take this quietly. They are sure to galvanize, as they have in the past when questioned about the money they get. Since the Wolf plan depends on legislation in order to move forward, we’re afraid to say that our confidence is not high. The race horse industry contributes to campaigns. And even if they didn’t, it’s clear from the lack of interest in how they’ve spend $3 billion with little to show for it suggests our elected officials are happy to keep making this bad bet.